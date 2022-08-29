San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car

Shutterstock
Several shell casings were found around a West Side neighborhood on Friday morning.
A San Antonio woman is in custody after posting a viral video that appears to show her firing random pistol shots out the window of car driving through a residential neighborhood, authorities said.
Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said Genesis Rodriguez, 22, posted a video of herself discharging the weapon on Aug. 25 on a now-deleted Instagram account, KSAT reports
. In comments to the station, Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a "drunken act of stupidity,"
The video has since reappeared on Reddit
.
One of the bullets believed to be fired from the weapon went through the wall of a boy's bedroom, striking a Batman poster near his bed, according to an Express-News report
.
The incident happened in the Westcreek Village subdivision on the city's West Side, according to the Express-News
, which noted that shell casings were found in the area Friday morning.
Rodriguez is being charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony, according to the Express-News.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm, a violation of a current protective order, the daily reports.
