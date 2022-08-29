San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car

Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a 'drunken act of stupidity.'

By on Mon, Aug 29, 2022 at 2:38 pm

Several shell casings were found around a West Side neighborhood on Friday morning. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Several shell casings were found around a West Side neighborhood on Friday morning.
A San Antonio woman is in custody after posting a viral video that appears to show her firing random pistol shots out the window of car driving through a residential neighborhood, authorities said.

Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said Genesis Rodriguez, 22, posted a video of herself discharging the weapon on Aug. 25 on a now-deleted Instagram account, KSAT reports. In comments to the station, Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a "drunken act of stupidity,"

The video has since reappeared on Reddit.

One of the bullets believed to be fired from the weapon went through the wall of a boy's bedroom, striking a Batman poster near his bed, according to an Express-News report.

The incident happened in the Westcreek Village subdivision on the city's West Side, according to the Express-News, which noted that shell casings were found in the area Friday morning.

Rodriguez is being charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony, according to the Express-News. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm, a violation of a current protective order, the daily reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

Trending

An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio realtor Linda Lombardo.

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

Lady Gaga says she hopes state will 'go blue' during Texas concert

By Michael Karlis

Lady Gaga performing at Arena Birmingham as part of a 2018 tour.

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

Also in News

What brought down one Texas county’s entire elections department? It was something in the water.

By Natalia Contreras, VoteBeat and The Texas Tribune

The Gillespie County Court House in Fredericksburg on Aug. 15.

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

By Sanford Nowlin

Beto O'Rourke pauses campaign appearances after getting sick, checking into San Antonio hospital

Families of the Uvalde shooting victims denounce Gov. Greg Abbott’s inaction on gun reform

By William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Families of the victims of the Robb Elementary shooting waited to speak during a March For Our Lives protest at the state Capitol on Saturday.

CityScrapes: San Antonio's new minor league ballpark proposal is about land, not sports

By Heywood Sanders

Graham Weston's interests may well not be the best interests of the city and its citizens, or even the best way to boost downtown.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us