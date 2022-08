San Antonio woman arrested over viral video showing gun randomly fired out window of moving car

Shutterstock Several shell casings were found around a West Side neighborhood on Friday morning.

A San Antonio woman is in custody after posting a viral video that appears to show her firing random pistol shots out the window of car driving through a residential neighborhood, authorities said.Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said Genesis Rodriguez, 22, posted a video of herself discharging the weapon on Aug. 25 on a now-deleted Instagram account, KSAT reports . In comments to the station, Sheriff Javier Salazar described the incident as a "drunken act of stupidity,"The video has since reappeared on Reddit One of the bullets believed to be fired from the weapon went through the wall of a boy's bedroom, striking a Batman poster near his bed, according to an Express-News report The incident happened in the Westcreek Village subdivision on the city's West Side, according to the, which noted that shell casings were found in the area Friday morning.Rodriguez is being charged with deadly conduct with a firearm, a third-degree felony, according to theShe also faces a misdemeanor charge for possession of a firearm, a violation of a current protective order, the daily reports.