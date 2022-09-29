San Antonio woman stabs boyfriend after confrontation about her OnlyFans account

The woman is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to reports.

By on Thu, Sep 29, 2022 at 10:54 am

Police told News4SA that a stabbing on Wednesday stemmed from a young man confronting his girlfriend about her alleged OnlyFans account. - Shutterstock
A San Antonio woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend after he confronted her about what he believed to be her OnlyFans account, according to media reports.

Police responded to a call of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Wiseman Boulevard on the city's far West Side at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, News4SA reports.

Police told the TV station that the 25-year-old boyfriend of Destiny Jimenez, 22, arrived at her apartment and confronted her about her alleged account on OnlyFans, an online platform where people can subscribe to amateur adult content.

The pair began arguing, according to details police provided to News4SA. However, the confrontation took a violent turn when Jimenez grabbed a kitchen knife and began slashing at her boyfriend, according to the station's report.

According to News4SA, Jimenez cut her boyfriend's chest and forearm and also punctured his torso. Despite his injuries, the man reportedly exited the apartment and dialed 911.

The Jimenez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, News4SA reports.

The boyfriend is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at University Hospital, according to MySA.

