San Antonio won't reschedule this year's canceled Martin Luther King Jr. March

The annual march honoring the late civil rights leader is one of the largest in the country.

By on Wed, Jan 31, 2024 at 10:07 am

click to enlarge Participants in a previous Martin Luther King Jr. March move along the route. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Participants in a previous Martin Luther King Jr. March move along the route.
San Antonio's 2024 Martin Luther King Jr. March, canceled earlier this month due to freezing rain and icy  roads, won't be rescheduled, according to organizers.

The City of San Antonio and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission made the announcement in a joint statement released Tuesday afternoon. The annual march is one of the largest in the country honoring the late civil rights leader. It routinely draws more than 300,000 participants.

“We greatly appreciate the San Antonio community’s desire to commemorate the legacy of Dr. King this year and every year,” MLK Commission Chair Dwayne Robinson said. “We will keep our community and partners informed about future opportunities to come together and do so.”

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

