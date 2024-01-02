San Antonio Zoo celebrates first-ever babirusa birth on New Years Day

click to enlarge Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo First-time mother Sula with her new born babirusa.

The San Antonio Zoo rung in 202w with its first-ever babirusa birth.Although not yet been named, the infant is the child of first-time mother Sula and father Kreacher. Unlike other pig species, babirusas only give birth once or twice in their lifetimes. So, the New Years Day birth is kind of a big deal.“We are thrilled to welcome this baby to our family — the first ever babirusa birth at the San Antonio Zoo,” the zoo’s President and CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. “While some may describe these little ones as ‘ugly babies,’ we can’t help but find them irresistibly adorable with their unique and unconventional charm."Listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List, babirusas look a bit like warthogs on account of the males' distinctive tusks. The mammals hail from the tropical forests of Indonesia and were first introduced to the San Antonio Zoo in 1998.It could be a few weeks until the newborn makes its public debut, according to zoo officials. In the meantime, staff will prioritize the well-being of the newborn and its mother.