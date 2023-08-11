San Antonio Zoo hatches 22 critically endangered tortoises

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo Burmese Mountain Tortoises are being hunted to near extinction, zoo officials said.

The San Antonio Zoo has hatched 22 critically endangered Burmese Mountain Tortoises as part of a program that aims to reintroduce them back into their natural habitat, officials there said Friday.The birth of the reptiles is significant since Burmese Mountain Tortoises are being hunted to near extinction because they're widely used in Traditional Chinese Medicine, according to zoo officials.“We are incredibly proud of the successful hatching of the Burmese Mountain Tortoises at San Antonio Zoo,” said Tim Morrow, the organization's president and CEO. “This achievement is a testament to our ongoing conservation efforts and commitment to protecting endangered species. We hope these hatchlings will inspire people to take action and join us in safeguarding the future of these incredible creatures.”The hatchlings are the offspring of mothers Large Marge and Scarlet and father Colton II. The birth of the zoo’s newest residents is part of a “head-starting program” that aims to reintroduce Burmese Mountain Tortoises born in captivity back into Northeast India, their natural habitat.