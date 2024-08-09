San Antonio Zoo named nation's third-best in Newsweek reader's poll

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo The San Antonio Zoo's new state-of-the-art fiesta-themed entrance opened late last year.

North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, N.C. Memphis Zoo, Memphis, Tenn, San Antonio Zoo Brookfield Zoo, Chicago Denver Zoo, Denver

The San Antonio Zoo has another accolade to add to its impressive list:named it the nation's third-best zoo in the magazine's annual Readers' Choice awards.Finalists for's contest are determined by panel of experts at the publication, after which the selections go to a public vote to determine placement, according to the publication."I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering dedication of our Zoo Crew, whose exceptional care for animals and our community embodies the heart and soul of San Antoni Zoo," San Antonio Zoo CEO and President Tim Morrow said in a statement. "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this 110-year-old legacy that elevates San Antonio and propels the conservation community forward. Together, we are shaping a future where wildlife thrives through the conservation and education we pass to our children."The San Antonio Zoo was bested in the rankings by the North Carolina Zoo and the Memphis Zoo, which took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. Here are nation's five best zoos, as determined by's readers:The recognition from the national publication is just the latest award for the San Antonio Zoo. The park was named the 2024 Best Zoo in Texas by the Texas Travel Awards, and the2024 Best of San Antonio poll also named the zoo the Best Family Attraction for the fifth consecutive year.The praise comes as the zoo undergoes major upgrades to its attractions and facilities, including its new state-of-the-art Fiesta-themed entrance and upcoming attractions such as an expanded giraffe savannah, Congo Falls and Reston Event Center, slated to open in 2025.