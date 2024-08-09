WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

San Antonio Zoo named nation's third-best in Newsweek reader's poll

The award from the national publication comes as the zoo continues to expand and upgrade its facilities and attractions.

By on Fri, Aug 9, 2024 at 12:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The San Antonio Zoo's new state-of-the-art fiesta-themed entrance opened late last year. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo
The San Antonio Zoo's new state-of-the-art fiesta-themed entrance opened late last year.
The San Antonio Zoo has another accolade to add to its impressive list: Newsweek named it the nation's third-best zoo in the magazine's annual Readers' Choice awards.

Finalists for Newsweek's contest are determined by panel of experts at the publication, after which the selections go to a public vote to determine placement, according to the publication.

"I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering dedication of our Zoo Crew, whose exceptional care for animals and our community embodies the heart and soul of San Antoni Zoo," San Antonio Zoo CEO and President Tim Morrow said in a statement. "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this 110-year-old legacy that elevates San Antonio and propels the conservation community forward. Together, we are shaping a future where wildlife thrives through the conservation and education we pass to our children."

The San Antonio Zoo was bested in the rankings by the North Carolina Zoo and the Memphis Zoo, which took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. Here are nation's five best zoos, as determined by Newsweek's readers:
  1. North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, N.C.
  2. Memphis Zoo, Memphis, Tenn,
  3. San Antonio Zoo
  4. Brookfield Zoo, Chicago
  5. Denver Zoo, Denver
The recognition from the national publication is just the latest award for the San Antonio Zoo. The park was named the 2024 Best Zoo in Texas by the Texas Travel Awards, and the Current's 2024 Best of San Antonio poll also named the zoo the Best Family Attraction for the fifth consecutive year.

The praise comes as the zoo undergoes major upgrades to its attractions and facilities, including its new state-of-the-art Fiesta-themed entrance and upcoming attractions such as an expanded giraffe savannah, Congo Falls and Reston Event Center, slated to open in 2025.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed  

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

San Antonio mayoral hopeful calls fellow council member a 'poverty pimp' during pay debate

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio mayoral hopeful calls fellow council member a 'poverty pimp' during pay debate

San Antonio's USAA to pay $64.2 million to settle claim it overcharged service members

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Bexar County committee member booted for calling commissioner a 'crusading c---'

By Stephanie Koithan

Rebeca Clay-Flores serves as Precinct 1 Commissioner for Bexar County.

Feds ask Ted Cruz's campaign to explain dozens of illegal donations it received

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.

Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texas' public hospitals to start reporting costs of treating migrants

By Sanford Nowlin

Physicians say many of the undocumented people treated in public hospitals are here legally, and many pay taxes supporting public healthcare facilities.

Feds ask Ted Cruz's campaign to explain dozens of illegal donations it received

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz speaks at the 2021 Young Latino Leadership Summit in Phoenix, Arizona.

Around 2/3 of Texas teachers say they're thinking of leaving the profession

By Michael Karlis

Officials with the Texas State Teachers Association blamed low morale on Gov. Greg Abbott's continued attacks against public school educators.

Immigrant advocates begin documenting civil-rights abuses under Texas' Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

A man raises his hands in front of Texas National Guard troops after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us