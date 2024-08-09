San Antonio Zoo named nation's third-best in Newsweek reader's poll

Finalists for Newsweek's contest are determined by panel of experts at the publication, after which the selections go to a public vote to determine placement, according to the publication.
"I am incredibly grateful for the unwavering dedication of our Zoo Crew, whose exceptional care for animals and our community embodies the heart and soul of San Antoni Zoo," San Antonio Zoo CEO and President Tim Morrow said in a statement. "I feel very fortunate to be a part of this 110-year-old legacy that elevates San Antonio and propels the conservation community forward. Together, we are shaping a future where wildlife thrives through the conservation and education we pass to our children."
The San Antonio Zoo was bested in the rankings by the North Carolina Zoo and the Memphis Zoo, which took the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively. Here are nation's five best zoos, as determined by Newsweek's readers:
- North Carolina Zoo, Asheboro, N.C.
- Memphis Zoo, Memphis, Tenn,
- San Antonio Zoo
- Brookfield Zoo, Chicago
- Denver Zoo, Denver
The praise comes as the zoo undergoes major upgrades to its attractions and facilities, including its new state-of-the-art Fiesta-themed entrance and upcoming attractions such as an expanded giraffe savannah, Congo Falls and Reston Event Center, slated to open in 2025.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed