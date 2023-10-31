San Antonio Zoo receives $1 million gift from Kowalski family

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Zoo A rendering of the new Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard at the San Antonio Zoo.

The Greg Kowalski family, owner of Alamo City-based catering empire the RK Group, has donated $1 million to the San Antonio Zoo.



The donation will fund a portion of the construction of a new entrance, a new gorilla habitat and a 500-person capacity event center, zoo officials said. A section of the zoo's new event center, set to open in 2025, will be named the Greg Kowalski Family Courtyard.



“The Kowalski Family's remarkable generosity exemplifies their commitment to our city, its people, and the future of wildlife conservation,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a media statement. “We are deeply grateful for their investment in our ongoing efforts to create an exceptional guest experience and ensure the long-term sustainability of the zoo."



The grand opening of the new entrance is scheduled for Dec. 1, and the Kowalski family's directed contribution will play a significant role in bringing the zoo's vision to life, officials said.