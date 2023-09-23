BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio Zoo welcomes adorable meerkat pups to newly opened habitat

The revamped meerkat habitat now houses a larger and more active family of the mammals, according to zoo officials.

By on Sat, Sep 23, 2023 at 9:07 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Known as Suricata suricatta, meerkats are a small mongoose commonly found in South Africa. - Screen shot / X @SanAntonioZoo
Screen shot / X @SanAntonioZoo
Known as Suricata suricatta, meerkats are a small mongoose commonly found in South Africa.
After an almost three-decade absence, meerkats have returned to the San Antonio Zoo with the birth of four adorable pups.

The birth of the meerkats, also known as Suricata suricatta, coincides with the reopening of a special habitat for the animals inside Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot, zoo officials said. The previous meerkat habitat closed 27 years ago.

The revamped meerkat habitat now houses a larger and more active family of the mammals, according to zoo officials.

“These little meerkat babies are an absolute delight,” San Antonio Zoo CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. “We are thrilled to offer our visitors the opportunity to witness these captivating animals up close and personally.”

Families can see the meerkats and experience the new facility during the facility's annual Zoo Boo!, which runs through Oct. 31.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio secures first-ever nonstop flights to Europe

By Brandon Rodriguez

Airport Director Jesus Saenz shakes hands with Mikko Turtiainen, U.S. sales director for Condor Airlines, at Thursday's press event.

Four San Antonio-area state parks will offer prime view of solar eclipse

By Brandon Rodriguez

San Antonio is located in the path of totality for two solar eclipses.

Despite lack of space, migrants keep arriving at San Antonio center

By Michael Karlis

A group of Venezuelan migrants take refuge from the Texas sun under a tree outside San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center.

Texas prisoners are going hungry, posting TikToks during statewide lockdown

By Michael Karlis

Citing a rise in drug-related homicides, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice put its 104 prisons under lockdown on Sept. 6.

Also in News

Paxton critics pile on, calling impeachment trial rigged

By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune

The state Capitol early in the morning of Sept. 6, 2023, the third day of the impeachment trial in Austin.

Study: Texas home to some of nation's most conservative colleges

By Michael Karlis

Ritzy Southern Methodist University was named the most conservative campus in Texas.

Texas has more streets honoring athletes than any other U.S. state, study finds

By Michael Karlis

Horse racing is the most commemorated sport when it comes to street names, followed by football and baseball, the study said.

New Anti-Defamation League study brands Texas as hotbed for hate groups

By Sanford Nowlin

Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre last December to counter a protest by an armed militia group.
More

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us