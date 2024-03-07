San Antonio Zoo welcomes capybaras for the first time since 2018

click to enlarge
Ginny and Luna are the first capybaras to reside at the San Antonio Zoo since 2018.
For the first time in more than five years, the San Antonio Zoo is host to capybaras, the world's largest rodents.
Capybaras Ginny and Luna, both 3 years old, moved into the facility's riverside habitat on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from zoo officials. The new residents won't be living alone, however, as they share their new home with anteaters Demetrio and Sprout.
"We are excited to unveil this new mixed-species habitat at San Antonio Zoo," CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "With the return of capybaras and adding anteaters to the new habitat, we think our guests will gain a greater appreciation for these incredible animals."
Demetrio and Sprout were relocated to the riverside exhibit, adjacent to the Aussies Snacks habitat so construction could continue on the zoo's multi-million dollar Congo Falls
gorilla area.
Zoo officials said they plan to add more South American rodents and a unique capybara animal encounter experience in the near future.
