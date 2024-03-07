FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio Zoo welcomes capybaras for the first time since 2018

The capybaras will share their new home with two anteaters relocated as construction gets underway on Congo Falls.

By on Thu, Mar 7, 2024 at 4:08 pm

click to enlarge Ginny and Luna are the first capybaras to reside at the San Antonio Zoo since 2018. - Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
Ginny and Luna are the first capybaras to reside at the San Antonio Zoo since 2018.
For the first time in more than five years, the San Antonio Zoo is host to capybaras, the world's largest rodents.

Capybaras Ginny and Luna, both 3 years old, moved into the facility's riverside habitat on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from zoo officials. The new residents won't be living alone, however, as they share their new home with anteaters Demetrio and Sprout.

"We are excited to unveil this new mixed-species habitat at San Antonio Zoo," CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "With the return of capybaras and adding anteaters to the new habitat, we think our guests will gain a greater appreciation for these incredible animals."

Demetrio and Sprout were relocated to the riverside exhibit, adjacent to the Aussies Snacks habitat so construction could continue on the zoo's multi-million dollar Congo Falls gorilla area.

Zoo officials said they plan to add more South American rodents and a unique capybara animal encounter experience in the near future.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

