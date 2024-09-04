San Antonio's 100A Productions launches new season with The Lifespan of a Fact

Based on the 2012 book of the same name, The Lifespan of a Fact centers around a multi-year feud between seasoned writer John D’Agata (Andy Thornton) and fledgling fact-checker Jim Fingal (Michael Roberts).
When John crafts a moving essay about a teenage boy’s suicide, he believes it’s just the piece to rescue a declining New York magazine from collapse — that is, until the essay is returned ravaged by Jim’s red pen. Copious factual errors are pointed out in every paragraph, and the magazine terminates John’s publishing contract.
Hailed for its wise-cracking dialogue, The Lifespan of a Fact grapples with ever-relevant journalistic issues, such as the ethics of editorializing and the subjectivity of truth, alongside more universal themes like the need for empathy in an increasingly polarized world.
Due to mature themes and occasional strong language, this production is recommended for adult audiences.
$26.25-$35, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-15, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
