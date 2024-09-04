TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's 100A Productions launches new season with The Lifespan of a Fact

The play will run Wednesday, Sept. 4, through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Tobin Center.

By on Wed, Sep 4, 2024 at 3:36 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Actors in The Lifespan of a Fact rehearse the production. - Courtesy Photo / 100A Productions
Courtesy Photo / 100A Productions
Actors in The Lifespan of a Fact rehearse the production.
San Antonio theater group 100A Productions will launch its 2024-25 season this Wednesday with The Lifespan of a Fact, a comedic commentary on the state of modern media and the impact of generational divides in the workplace.

Based on the 2012 book of the same name, The Lifespan of a Fact centers around a multi-year feud between seasoned writer John D’Agata (Andy Thornton) and fledgling fact-checker Jim Fingal (Michael Roberts).

When John crafts a moving essay about a teenage boy’s suicide, he believes it’s just the piece to rescue a declining New York magazine from collapse — that is, until the essay is returned ravaged by Jim’s red pen. Copious factual errors are pointed out in every paragraph, and the magazine terminates John’s publishing contract.

Hailed for its wise-cracking dialogue, The Lifespan of a Fact grapples with ever-relevant journalistic issues, such as the ethics of editorializing and the subjectivity of truth, alongside more universal themes like the need for empathy in an increasingly polarized world.

Due to mature themes and occasional strong language, this production is recommended for adult audiences.

$26.25-$35, 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-15, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Part of San Antonio's Loop 410 is closed until next summer

By Stephanie Koithan

Part of Loop 410 is closing for a construction project, state officials said.

Tecovas to open second, $1.2 million San Antonio store next month

By Michael Karlis

A sign hangs outside a Tecovas store in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bexar County Court approves plan to mail out voter applications

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a history of making questionable claims about election fraud.

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Bexar County over plan to mail voter-registration cards

By Sanford Nowlin

Ken Paxton (right) has ramped up investigations into purported voter fraud as the 2024 election draws closer.

In South Texas, SpaceX faces skepticism over environmental damage

By Berenice Garcia, The Texas Tribune

Space X rocket launch platforms loom over members of the ENTRE Film Center gathered to celebrate and preserve Boca Chica Beach near Brownsville on Aug. 31.

Assclown Alert: Twisting the truth on election integrity with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at the CPAC Texas 2022 conference in Dallas.

Transgender Texans now barred from changing sex listed on birth certificates

By Sanford Nowlin

A marcher carries a flag representing transgender rights during a protest.

Opinion: Texas is arming Mexico's gunmen

By John Linday-Poland, The Texas Observer

A sign near the U.S. border in San Diego warns that it's illegal to bring in guns from the United States.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us