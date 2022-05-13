Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's $189 million job-training program will begin taking applications Monday

The Ready to Work program's start date had already been postponed twice.

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 3:31 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio's Ready to Work is the successor to the similar Train for Jobs program, which ended enrollment in December. - FACEBOOK / COPS/METRO ALLIANCE
Facebook / COPS/Metro Alliance
San Antonio's Ready to Work is the successor to the similar Train for Jobs program, which ended enrollment in December.
San Antonio's long-awaited Ready to Work job-training program will accept applications starting this Monday.

The $189 million training initiative — whose starting date has already been delayed twice — was first approved by voters in November 2020.

City officials initially estimated that the program would train 10,000 residents annually. However, that number has been trimmed down to 16,000 total upon the initiative's 2025 completion, according to the Express-News.

So far, 800 Alamo City residents are pre-enrolled in training courses.

Ready to Work participants can use the program to gain training through short- or long-term courses or apply for funding to earn a two-year associate's degree, according to city officials.

Although the initiative doesn't offer funds for a four-year bachelor's degree, those who qualify can earn one if they already have 60 college credits when they begin, the Express-News reports.

To qualify for Ready to Work, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to work in the U.S. and earn less than $34,000 annually. Residents can enroll for Ready to Work in person, by phone or online. More information is available online.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool

A retired AT&T exec is selling his $3.8 million Olmos Park estate with an Olympic-sized pool
A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale

A 1931 home built by the developer of the San Antonio Country Club is now for sale
Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale

