San Antonio's $189 million job-training program will begin taking applications Monday

Facebook / COPS/Metro Alliance
San Antonio's Ready to Work is the successor to the similar Train for Jobs program, which ended enrollment in December.
San Antonio's long-awaited Ready to Work
job-training program will accept applications starting this Monday.
The $189 million training initiative — whose starting date has already been delayed twice — was first approved by voters in November 2020.
City officials initially estimated that the program would train 10,000 residents annually. However, that number has been trimmed down to 16,000 total upon the initiative's 2025 completion, according to the Express-News
.
So far, 800 Alamo City residents are pre-enrolled in training courses.
Ready to Work participants can use the program to gain training through short- or long-term courses or apply for funding to earn a two-year associate's degree, according to city officials.
Although the initiative doesn't offer funds for a four-year bachelor's degree, those who qualify can earn one if they already have 60 college credits when they begin, the Express-News reports
.
To qualify for Ready to Work, applicants must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to work in the U.S. and earn less than $34,000 annually. Residents can enroll for Ready to Work in person, by phone or online. More information is available online
.
