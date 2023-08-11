LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Animal Care Services up for 26% funding boost in new budget

The increase comes in the wake of local dog attacks that made national headlines.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 10:37 am

click to enlarge The increase in funding is part of San Antonio's $3.7 billion 2024 budget proposal – the largest in the city's history. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
The increase in funding is part of San Antonio's $3.7 billion 2024 budget proposal – the largest in the city's history.
Following a string of high-profile dog attacks, the City of San Antonio has proposed a steep funding increase for its Animal Control Services unit.

Under the proposed 2024 budget presented to city council Aug. 10, ACS would receive $27 million, a 26% boost from the prior fiscal year's funding and the largest percentage increase for any city department. The overall budget — the largest in San Antonio history — is up 9% year over year.

ACS wants to use the new funding to hire 15 additional animal-care officers to improve its response to dog-attack calls, according to the Express-News.

The boost in ACS funding — a small part of the city's proposed $3.7 billion budget for the 2024 fiscal year — comes after a string of vicious dog attacks that made national headlines.

In February, 81-year-old Air Force Veteran Ramon Najera  Jr. was mauled to death by pit bulls while visiting a friend's house on the West Side. Months later, a San Antonio woman was hit by a car after she was chased into the street by a loose dog.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current.

