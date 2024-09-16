San Antonio's BAMC seeks donations at September drive to stave off blood shortage

The Fort Sam Houston blood drive follows a 25% drop in the Red Cross blood supply, according to BAMC officials.
"The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat and people head out for final summer travel plans," the Red Cross said in a recent statement. "Since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%."
In addition, power outages have forced the Red Cross to cancel some planned blood drives. The organization fell 19,000 donations short in the month of July, according to an Instagram post.
BAMC is also seeking blood donations as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place annually in September.
"More than 1,000 active-duty service members receive cancer diagnoses annually," Air Force Major and BAMC Doctor Kristen Romanelli said in a statement. “Chemotherapy can cause severe suppression of the bone marrow, leading to critically low blood counts. We need blood products to perform life-saving procedures and manage bleeding risks."
In addition to making donations at the Sept. 19 Fort Sam Houston Blood Drive, the Akeroyd Blood Donor Center, 1240 Harney St., will accept donations from 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, and 20.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed