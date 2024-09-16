TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

San Antonio's BAMC seeks donations at September drive to stave off blood shortage

Blood donations dropped drastically over the summer, according to officials with the Army medical facility.

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 9:53 am

A service member donates blood.
Flickr/Matt Hecht
A service member donates blood.
Amid an emergency blood shortage, the Armed Services Blood Program, Red Cross and the South Texas Blood Program are running Sept.19 blood drive to support the Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC) blood supply.

The Fort Sam Houston blood drive follows a 25% drop in the Red Cross blood supply, according to BAMC officials.

"The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces dangerous levels of heat and people head out for final summer travel plans," the Red Cross said in a recent statement. "Since July 1, the Red Cross national blood supply has fallen by more than 25%."

In addition, power outages have forced the Red Cross to cancel some planned blood drives. The organization fell 19,000 donations short in the month of July, according to an Instagram post.

BAMC is also seeking blood donations as part of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place annually in September.

"More than 1,000 active-duty service members receive cancer diagnoses annually," Air Force Major and BAMC Doctor Kristen Romanelli said in a statement. “Chemotherapy can cause severe suppression of the bone marrow, leading to critically low blood counts. We need blood products to perform life-saving procedures and manage bleeding risks."

In addition to making donations at the Sept. 19 Fort Sam Houston Blood Drive, the Akeroyd Blood Donor Center, 1240 Harney St., will accept donations from 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 17, 18, and 20.

September 5, 2024

