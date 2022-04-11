San Antonio's Camp Bullis fire now 50% contained, officials say

Since Saturday, the blaze at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis has scorched more than 2,800 acres, leading to evacuations of the Oak Ridge and Georg Oaks neighborhoods, KENS5 reports. Since then, authorities have lifted evacuation orders.
Although JBSA officials told members of the media they are confident the wildfire won't spread past the base's confines, the blaze was too close for comfort for residents of some of San Antonio's most expensive residential developments.
The fire started at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on an active JBSA demolitions-training range. Lieutenant Colonel Clemente Berrios said Sunday afternoon that a training exercise was authorized in the area where the fire started and that its cause is currently under investigation, according to News4SA.
View of the Camp Bullis fire from my house. Praying for a quick resolution. pic.twitter.com/EcEZHklTlB— Michelle Schiebel (@TeacherTechCS) April 9, 2022
The Camp Bullis blaze is just one of 166 wildfires that the Texas A&M Forest Service responded to across the Lone Star state this past week. The state's unusually busy wildfire season can be attributed to drier-than-normal conditions.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 95% of Texas is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with the entirety of Bexar County experiencing drought conditions.
