San Antonio’s Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Wednesday at Rosario's

U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and his identical twin — former San Antonio mayor and Obama cabinet member Julian Castro — are staging a birthday bash for friends, family and the community on Wednesday evening. The Democrat power players are celebrating their 49th trip around the sun.
Although the brothers were actually born Sept. 16, this year’s celebration will move the date up a few days. (High-powered politicos have busy calendars, eh?)
The party will take place at the Rosario’s new location, 722 S. St. Mary’s St. The free event starts at 6:30 p.m.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed