San Antonio’s Castro brothers throwing annual birthday bash Wednesday at Rosario's

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore San Antonio twins Joaquin and Julian Castro hug one another during a political event.

Two of San Antonio’s most prominent political figures are again holding a joint birthday party.U.S. Congressman Joaquin Castro and his identical twin — former San Antonio mayor and Obama cabinet member Julian Castro — are staging a birthday bash for friends, family and the community on Wednesday evening. The Democrat power players are celebrating their 49th trip around the sun.Although the brothers were actually born Sept. 16, this year’s celebration will move the date up a few days. (High-powered politicos have busy calendars, eh?)The party will take place at the Rosario’s new location, 722 S. St. Mary’s St. The free event starts at 6:30 p.m.