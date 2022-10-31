San Antonio's Central Catholic High School evacuated after false reports of an active shooter

The report later turned out of be a 'prank phone call,' according to officials.

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 5:19 pm

All students are accounted for, and parents should "stand by" for instructions and where and when to pick up their children, school officials said. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
All students are accounted for, and parents should "stand by" for instructions and where and when to pick up their children, school officials said.
San Antonio’s Central Catholic High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a phone call to authorities erroneously reported an active shooter on campus, according to police.

Authorities and EMS personnel made their way to the private high school after the call was made at around 2 p.m., KENS 5 reports. Police gave the all-clear after a room-by-room sweep of the campus at around 3 p.m, SAPD said in an email to the Current.

According to Central Catholic officials, all students are accounted for, and the school is asking parents to “stand by” for instructions on where and when to pick up their kids.

The incident at Central Catholic is the latest false report of an active shooter to cause panic at a local campus. In September, fights between parents and police broke out on the steps of Jefferson High School after reports of an active shooter.

According to Wired Magazine, there were at least 90 false reports of school shootings nationally last month alone. However, experts still don’t have a definitive answer as to what’s causing the uptick in false active shooter reports, the publication reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

In chaotic Texas court hearing, True the Vote leaders found in contempt

By Jessica Huseman, Votebeat

Catherine Engelbrecht (pictured here) and Gregg Phillips, the other leader of the conservative voting organization, were found in contempt of court for failing to provide details about alleged evidence of malfeasance by election vendor Konnech that they've used to fuel accusations against the company in recent months.

Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.

By Jeremy Schwartz and Jessica Priest, ProPublica and Texas Tribune

New organizations have identified 18 churches over the past two years that have appeared to violate the Johnson Amendment.

Also in News

Ted Cruz blasted on social media for spreading conspiracy about attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz previously tweeted that he and his wife were praying for Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her family.

Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.

By Jeremy Schwartz and Jessica Priest, ProPublica and Texas Tribune

New organizations have identified 18 churches over the past two years that have appeared to violate the Johnson Amendment.

Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts

By Justin Miller, The Texas Observer

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

What is long COVID and who’s at risk? This NIH project may find out

By Meghan Rosen, Science News

Most public testing centers for COVID-19 have closed down.
More

Digital Issue

October 19, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us