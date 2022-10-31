San Antonio's Central Catholic High School evacuated after false reports of an active shooter

Shutterstock
All students are accounted for, and parents should "stand by" for instructions and where and when to pick up their children, school officials said.
San Antonio’s Central Catholic High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after a phone call to authorities erroneously reported an active shooter on campus, according to police.
Authorities and EMS personnel made their way to the private high school after the call was made at around 2 p.m., KENS 5 reports
. Police gave the all-clear after a room-by-room sweep of the campus at around 3 p.m, SAPD said in an email to the Current
.
According to Central Catholic officials, all students are accounted for, and the school is asking parents to “stand by” for instructions on where and when to pick up their kids.
The incident at Central Catholic is the latest false report of an active shooter to cause panic at a local campus. In September, fights between parents and police broke out
on the steps of Jefferson High School after reports of an active shooter.
According to Wired Magazine
, there were at least 90 false reports of school shootings
nationally last month alone. However, experts still don’t have a definitive answer as to what’s causing the uptick in false active shooter reports, the publication reports.
