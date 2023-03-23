San Antonio's Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice taking place Saturday

Any canned food brought to the march will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 3:39 pm

click to enlarge Participants in the 2022 Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice make their way along the route. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
Participants in the 2022 Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice make their way along the route.
San Antonio's annual Cesar E. Chavez March for Justice is scheduled for Saturday, March 15.

The event honoring the late civil rights and labor leader will begin with a program at 9 a.m. at 1310 Guadalupe St., and the march itself will follow at 10 a.m., according to details shared by the city. A post-march celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Hemisfair.

Water and portable restrooms will be available along the two-mile path. Any canned food brought to the gathering will be donated to the San Antonio Food Bank.

Complimentary park-and-ride services will also be available from VIA Metropolitan Transit and Bexar County with service running from 8.a.m. to 10 a.m.. The pickup location will be Alamodome parking lots B and C. Return service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Old Bowie Street adjacent to the Institute of Texan Cultures' Gate 4.

The officially recognized holiday celebrating Cesar E. Chavez is March 31.

