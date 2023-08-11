LIMITED WHISKEY BUSINESS TICKETS AVAILABLE, BUY YOURS TODAY!

San Antonio's Chava Communications buys the Current and three other publications

The transition is expected to be seamless, creating no disruption to regular publication schedules.

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 9:51 am

The San Antonio Current also produces publications including San Antonio Flavor and San Antonio City Guide.
Courtesy Image / Chava Communications
The San Antonio Current also produces publications including San Antonio Flavor and San Antonio City Guide.
The San Antonio Current has a new — and locally based — owner.

Alamo City-headquartered Chava Communications this week acquired the Current along with the independent publications Cleveland Scene, Orlando Weekly and Creative Loafing Tampa from Cleveland's Euclid Media Group. The deal also included Local Culture, a full-service marketing agency.

Chava Communications' media outlets now reach an average online audience of 3.5 million unique monthly users, not including social media followers, print circulation and event attendees, according to officials with the new company.

Chava Communications founders Michael Wagner and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner, a husband and wife team, have a combined 35 years of experience in the media and marketing industries. They previously helped lead Euclid Media, serving as that company's chief operating officer and vice president of marketing, respectively.

The transition is expected to be seamless, creating no disruption to regular publication schedules, according to Chava Communications officials. The Current's readers, advertisers and partners can expect the publication to continue producing the same high-quality content and delivering it with journalistic integrity and a commitment to the San Antonio community.

Michael Wagner and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner founded Chava Communications.
Courtesy Photo / Chava Communications
Michael Wagner and Cassandra Yardeni Wagner founded Chava Communications.
By incorporating the award-winning Current and other decorated publications into its media portfolio, Chava Communications aims to foster a strong connection with diverse audiences and amplify voices that matter, the owners said.

“I believe in the significance of our work, which is why we've made this a family business," CEO Michael Wagner said in a statement. "We see a path to growth and sustainability by doubling down on areas in which we've been successful. By welcoming San Antonio Current, Cleveland Scene, Orlando Weekly and Creative Loafing Tampa into the fam, we're affirming our commitment to continuing the legacy of excellence they have established.”

The  Chava Communications team will evolve and improve the media outlets while continuing a model of viability for local independent journalism — an industry roiled by technological changes during the 2010s and the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside our talented and passionate team for years, and now we have the honor of embarking on this new adventure together,” Chief Marketing Officer Cassandra Yardeni Wagner said in a statement. “We will lead with curiosity and transparency, intention and integrity. It’s been a longstanding tenet of ours to never take our audience for granted, and that will continue to guide our work.”

Euclid Media continues to operate its own roster of online and print publications following the sale. 

Tags:

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Digital Issue

August 9, 2023

