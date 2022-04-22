Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's CPS Energy giving away 1,200 trees on Saturday in honor of Earth Day

The giveaway will take place at Woodlawn Lake Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

By on Fri, Apr 22, 2022 at 2:28 pm

click to enlarge Planting trees can help lower your energy bill, according to CPS. - INSTAGRAM / DCWINGER
Instagram / dcwinger
Planting trees can help lower your energy bill, according to CPS.
CPS Energy, San Antonio's municipally owned utility, is celebrating Earth Day this year by giving away 1,200 trees for free.

In partnership with San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department, CPS will host a tree adoption event this Saturday at Woodlawn Lake Park. The the trees are available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each adoptee will receive a 1-gallon tree, tree guides and supply bags.

Trees create shade and lower ambient temperatures, which can actually lower residential electric bills by 25% if positioned correctly in a yard, according to CPS officials, citing  U.S. Department of Energy data.

The utility also offers a rebate to customers who plant shade trees on their property.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

