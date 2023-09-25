San Antonio's East Central High School secured after call about shooter

click to enlarge
Photo via Google Maps
Authorities said East Central High School is safe despite a call about an active shooter.
Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office declared East Central High School “secure” after a Monday morning call about an active shooter prompted a law-enforcement response.
In a Facebook post, BCSO said the office received a call “stating there was a shooter at East Central High School,” located in Southeast Bexar County. Deputies have since searched the campus and found "no signs of shots fired or a shooter at the school."
Authorities said the school was clear of any danger at 9:38 a.m.
In a separate Facebook post, East Central ISD confirmed that law enforcement personnel had checked the campus and discovered no evidence of gunshots.
“Everyone is safe, no one harmed,” the post added.
Parents are now allowed to pick up their children from East Central, according to BSCO officials. Parents may park near the employee lot. Pickups will take place at the Patterson Center.
The incident at East Central isn't the first police response at San Antonio-area campus since the new school year began.
More than a week ago, the San Antonio Police Department responded
to a viral social media post threat that people planned to “open fire” at high schools in San Antonio’s North East Independent School District. Police later determined the threat was “non-credible.”
Last week, a 15-year-old teenage girl at IDEA Burke Public School was accused
of threatening to shoot two other students.
