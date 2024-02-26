San Antonio's Fox Tech High seeks industry pros for mock job interviews with students

click to enlarge
Students participating in the mock interviews are part of Fox Tech's Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
San Antonio’s Fox Tech High School is seeking industry professionals to mock job interviews with students to help them prepare for the working world, officials with the downtown public campus said.
The school wants volunteers to meet two or three times with students during the process to help provide them with assessments of their interviewing skills along with tips on how to improve. The interviews will take place 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 4 and March 8.
Interested professionals may sign up online
. Those seeking additional information should reach out to Lizette Goodloe at [email protected]
.
The mock interviews are part of Fox Tech’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, a college readiness program that works to increase the number of SAISD students who enroll and graduate from four year colleges and universities.
Fox Tech's AVID program, which currently has 400 students enrolled, is also seeking gently used business attire for students.
