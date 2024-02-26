FLAVOR (5/9) EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW - CLICK TO SNAG YOURS NOW!

San Antonio's Fox Tech High seeks industry pros for mock job interviews with students

The volunteers will conduct their mock interviews and provide feedback on March 4 and March 8.

By on Mon, Feb 26, 2024 at 4:40 pm

click to enlarge Students participating in the mock interviews are part of Fox Tech's Advancement Via Individual Determination program. - Screenshot / Google Maps
Screenshot / Google Maps
Students participating in the mock interviews are part of Fox Tech's Advancement Via Individual Determination program.
San Antonio’s Fox Tech High School is seeking industry professionals to mock job interviews with students to help them prepare for the working world, officials with the downtown public campus said.

The school wants volunteers to meet two or three times with students during the process to help provide them with assessments of their interviewing skills along with tips on how to improve. The interviews will take place 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 4 and March 8.

Interested professionals may sign up online. Those seeking additional information should reach out to Lizette Goodloe at [email protected].

The mock interviews are part of Fox Tech’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, a college readiness program that works to increase the number of SAISD students who enroll and graduate from four year colleges and universities.

Fox Tech's AVID program, which currently has 400 students enrolled, is also seeking gently used business attire for students.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

