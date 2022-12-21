San Antonio’s God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters ahead of this week’s freeze

San Antonio animal shelter God’s Dogs Rescue
San Antonio pup shelter God’s Dogs Rescue is in critical need of temporary foster families.
is in critical need of temporary foster families as the city hunkers down for an arctic blast, KSAT12 reports
.
The rescue organization currently has more than 600 dogs — more than double its capacity — and has been using outdoor kennels for most of them. The upcoming freeze
has the organization worried about the safety of its canine wards, according to the station.
God's Dogs is looking for volunteers to foster animals until the temperature increases. Foster parents can choose between adult dogs and puppies, and the rescue will provide essential supplies.
Those interested in fostering a furry friend can apply online
.
