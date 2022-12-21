San Antonio’s God’s Dogs Rescue needs temporary fosters ahead of this week’s freeze

The organization is looking for volunteers to foster dogs until the cold snap is over.

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 4:22 pm

San Antonio pup shelter God’s Dogs Rescue is in critical need of temporary foster families. - Unsplash / Joey Banks
Unsplash / Joey Banks
San Antonio pup shelter God’s Dogs Rescue is in critical need of temporary foster families.
San Antonio animal shelter God’s Dogs Rescue is in critical need of temporary foster families as the city hunkers down for an arctic blast, KSAT12 reports.

The rescue organization currently has more than 600 dogs — more than double its capacity — and has been using outdoor kennels for most of them. The upcoming freeze has the organization worried about the safety of its canine wards, according to the station.

God's Dogs is looking for volunteers to foster animals until the temperature increases. Foster parents can choose between adult dogs and puppies, and the rescue will provide essential supplies.

Those interested in fostering a furry friend can apply online.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

City and county officials warn San Antonio residents to be ready for this week's freeze

By Brandon Rodriguez

CPS employees monitor conditions at the utility's control center.

15 Bexar County deputies and 7 San Antonio police officers were arrested this year, report shows

By Sanford Nowlin

A total of 15 Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies were arrested in 2022, a KSAT investigation shows.

San Antonio's iHeartMedia will pay $65,000 to settle claim it aired misleading Google phone ads

By Sanford Nowlin

Radio company iHeartMedia is headquartered in San Antonio.

Armed militia shows up to San Antonio drag show, is met with even more counter-protesters

By Michael Karlis

People lined both sides of North St. Mary's Street Tuesday outside of the Aztec Theatre.

Also in News

Texans should prepare for 'life-threatening' wind chills, but officials remain confident in power grid

By Emily Foxhall, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of Texans died during Winter Storm Uri as the power grid collapsed.

Texas power grid expected to withstand extreme cold this week

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

Millions of Texans went without power in February 2021 as the state's electrical grid buckled under the strain from the prolonged cold front.

U.S. Supreme Court allows rapid removal of migrants to continue as legal challenge plays out

By Uriel J García and Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of migrants wait in line along the banks of the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the U.S. on Dec. 12.

Texas lead the nation in anti-LGBTQ+ protests staged at drag performances this year

By Michael Karlis

Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre to counter a protest by an armed militia group.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us