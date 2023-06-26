Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's H-E-B among the top donors to Gov. Greg Abbott's $4.7 million 2023 inauguration

The grocery chain donated $150,000. Only two entities contributed more.

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 9:48 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Only two other entities outspent H-E-B in donating to the 2023 Texas inauguration.
With a $150,000 contribution, San Antonio-based grocery chain H-E-B was among the top donors to the $4.7 million inauguration party that kicked off the third terms for Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the Texas Tribune reports.

In total, 136 businesses and donors ponied up for the event, which raised slightly less than record-setting $5.3 million raked in during 2019, according to the Tribune. The state's inaugural committee didn't release its financial report until five months after the latest fete.

The top two contributors to the 2023 inauguration — each of which gave $250,000 — were Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta's Fertitta Entertainment Inc., which runs restaurants on the River Walk and elsewhere, and Dallas pipeline company Energy Transfer LP, according to the Tribune. That means H-E-B was in second place for the size of its overall contribution.

AT&T, Cintra, Devon Energy and the Williams Brothers Construction Co. were among 13 inaugural donors that each gave $100,000, according to the report.

The Tribune described Texas' inaugural fundraising as "unique in Texas politics" since inaugural committees, unlike campaigns, can accept direct corporate contributions. Inaugural committees also aren't required to follow the same reporting rules.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Drunk drivers in Texas who kill parents of a child will now be required to pay child support

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.

Family of San Antonio woman gunned down by SAPD plans to file civil suit against the city

By Michael Karlis

Melissa Perez, 46, was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Also in News

San Antonio man sucked into airplane engine committed suicide, Medical Examiner says

By Michael Karlis

Delta Flight 1111 had just arrived at San Antonio International Airport on Friday night when David Renner, 27, was sucked into one of the engines.

Family of San Antonio woman gunned down by SAPD plans to file civil suit against the city

By Michael Karlis

Melissa Perez, 46, was in the midst of a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

By Brandon Rodriguez

Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.

Community groups blast San Antonio ISD for its proposed handling of school closures

By Brandon Rodriguez

Alejandra Lopez speaks at a press conference about the potential impacts SAISD school closures.
More

Digital Issue

June 14, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us