San Antonio's H-E-B will surprise 10 local nonprofits with $1,000 each as part of annual event

Those interested can join a team of H-E-B partners as they caravan throughout San Antonio to make the surprise donations.

By on Mon, Dec 12, 2022 at 1:01 pm

click to enlarge This year's Feast of Sharing will will begin at the Marbach and 410 H-E-B Plus! location at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13. - Courtesy / H-E-B
Courtesy / H-E-B
This year's Feast of Sharing will will begin at the Marbach and 410 H-E-B Plus! location at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13.
A team of H-E-B employees on Tuesday will caravan around San Antonio, surprising 10 local nonprofits with $1,000 each in honor of the grocer's 30th annual Feast of Sharing Dinner.

Those interested can join the caravan as it makes the trek, which begins at the Marbach Road and Loop 410 H-E-B Plus! location and ends at Meals on Wheels' new facility. The caravan will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run through 3 p.m.

 Volunteers looking to participate in the 30th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing Dinner on Dec. 22 can find more information on its online calendar for the event.

