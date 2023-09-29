BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

San Antonio's Legoland to host family-friendly Halloween-themed events throughout October

Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event. - Courtesy Photo / Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio
An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event.
Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio will host a collection of wholesome Halloween-themed Lego building activities throughout October, according to a Friday press release.

The month-long list of activities include a viewing of the Lego movie The Great Monster Chase, a pumpkin patch featuring a 7.5-foot-tall pumpkin made of Lego Duplo and a monster hunt in Miniland San Antonio, a Lego recreation of downtown.

Legoland's Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.

Lego-loving adults can attend the Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party Adults Night — featuring Halloween-themed activities, haunting lego builds and costume contests — on Oct. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m.

LegoLand Discovery Center San Antonio is located at the Shops at Rivercenter (street level near Commerce St. entrance), 849 E. Commerce St.

