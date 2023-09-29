San Antonio's Legoland to host family-friendly Halloween-themed events throughout October

click to enlarge Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio
An employee plays with children during Legoland San Antonio's Brick or Treat event.
will host a collection of wholesome Halloween-themed Lego building activities throughout October, according to a Friday press release.
The month-long list of activities include a viewing of the Lego movie The Great Monster Chase
, a pumpkin patch featuring a 7.5-foot-tall pumpkin made of Lego Duplo and a monster hunt in Miniland San Antonio, a Lego recreation of downtown.
Legoland's Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31.
Lego-loving adults can attend the Brick-or-Treat: Monster Party Adults Night — featuring Halloween-themed activities, haunting lego builds and costume contests — on Oct. 13 from 6:30-9 p.m.
LegoLand Discovery Center San Antonio is located at the Shops at Rivercenter (street level near Commerce St. entrance), 849 E. Commerce St.
