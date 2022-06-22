San Antonio's Nirenberg among 13 Texas mayors asking governor to call session on gun reform

The letter asks for 'red flag' laws, universal background checks and other gun-control measures to be added to the agenda.

By on Wed, Jun 22, 2022 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg, pictured here at a 2018 press conference, was one of 13 Texas mayors to ask the governor for a special legislative session to address gun reform. - SANFORD NOWLIN
Sanford Nowlin
Mayor Ron Nirenberg, pictured here at a 2018 press conference, was one of 13 Texas mayors to ask the governor for a special legislative session to address gun reform.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is part of a bipartisan group of 13 Texas mayors who sent a letter demanding Texas Gov. Greg Abbott call a special legislative session to address gun violence in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting.

Abbott, a Republican up for reelection in the fall, has asked state lawmakers to organize committees to look into school safety following the massacre, which killed 19 students and two teachers. However, he's balked at calling a special session and has avoided discussion of new firearms laws — something that would anger the powerful gun lobby.

The letter calls on Abbott to enact reforms the mayors say are backed by the majority of Texans and could prevent future mass shootings.

“We represent a continuum of political ideology and have come together because we know most Texans have a strong desire for common sense reform to protect our children," they said. "As mayors, we believe the legislature and executive leaders can come together to find the right solutions for Texas."

The letter also asks Abbott to place the following reforms on the legislative agenda.
  • Requiring universal background checks for gun purchases.
  • Increasing the age to purchase assault weapons in Texas to 21.
  • Passing "red flag" laws to identify threats before shootings.
  • Boosting mental health support funding.
  • Training and properly equipping school safety officers.
Texas isn't among the 19 U.S. states to enact "red flag" laws, which prevent people at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing firearms.

In addition to Nirenberg, the letter is signed by Austin Mayor Steve Adler, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, among others.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner took it one step further, accusing Abbott and GOP lawmakers of trying to wait out public outage over the massacre.

“When you wait for the legislative session in January, you are buying time,” said Turner, a Democrat. “You’re hoping the temperature will go down and that people’s attention spans will shift to something else. And nothing changes.”

 Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

News Slideshows

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale

A historic Olmos Park-area home once owned by San Antonio mayor Gus Mauermann is for sale
An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale

An unusual colonial-style home built by San Antonio construction giant H.B. Zachry is for sale
A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down

A 123-year-old landmark San Antonio home is for sale after nearly being torn down
This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Olmos Park was built in 1928 for a Texas lumber executive

Trending

Boerne authorities won't say why they didn't file DWI against woman later involved in head-on crash

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after a Dec. 23 collision that she said involved Kendall Lauren Batchelor.

Bad Takes: The Texas Republican Party's new platform is a shitshow of hate and petty grievances

By Kevin Sanchez

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi gives his welcoming remarks at last weekend's convention.

Gov. Greg Abbott has so far spent nearly $3 million in taxpayer money busing migrants out of Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.

Lifeless body pulled from San Antonio's River Walk

By Michael Karlis

The man body had no apparent signs of trauma, according to KSAT.

Also in News

Texas ranks in the top 5 states with the most drunk driving

By Michael Karlis

Both Texas and San Antonio have high rates of drunk driving according to separate studies.

Bad Takes: The Texas Republican Party's new platform is a shitshow of hate and petty grievances

By Kevin Sanchez

Texas Republican Party Chairman Matt Rinaldi gives his welcoming remarks at last weekend's convention.

Gov. Greg Abbott has so far spent nearly $3 million in taxpayer money busing migrants out of Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a campaign event in Houston.

Texas plans to place charging stations for electric cars every 50 miles on most interstates

By Reese Oxner, The Texas Tribune

An electric vehicle charges up at a station.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us