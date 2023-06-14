San Antonio's North Side ISD approves package that includes $2,000 raise for classroom teachers

Facebook / Northside ISD Trustees also approved a one-time retention payment for employees hired on or before Sept.1, 2023.





Following the approval of North East ISD's substantial compensation package, Northside ISD's trustees have authorized a pay increase for district staff that includes a $2,000 raise for classroom teachers. In addition to the boost for classroom faculty, NISD's new compensation package includes a 3% midpoint pay increase for all staff.

“Our employees are the heart of this organization,” said Northside's Superintendent of Schools John Craft said in a media statement. “We value their work and wanted to make sure we could increase compensation for them in the new school year. We remain hopeful and will continue to advocate to state legislators that funding be allocated to further improve employee compensation.”

NISD trustees also approved a one-time retention payment for employees hired on or before Sept.1, 2023. The payment will vary based on the employee's category, with most receiving $1,200. However those in special and bilingual education will receive $2,500.



The payment is meant to retain current employees and attract new ones, and will be funded by the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, school officials said.





Northside's new compensation package adds around $25 million to the district's general fund expenditure budget. Northside has been increasing employee compensation since 2019, with more than $148 million added to ensure fair pay and competitiveness in the job market.



The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature ended its most recent regular session without approving a raise for public school teachers despite the state having an historic $32.7 million budget surplus.