San Antonio's Pearl complex extends free parking

San Antonio's Pearl complex has extended its free parking hours until June 30.The extension will apply to all Pearl surface parking lots, according to an announcement on the retail and restaurant complex's website. Pearl visitors parking in the 281 North, 281 South, Greyson or West lots can park for free, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., a $3 fee is required.For those looking to park in the lots Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the first 30 minutes of parking will be free at 281 North, 281 South, Greyson, or West lots. After 30 minutes, visitors are on the hook for a $10 parking fee.Pay stations are available at both of the establishment’s 281 lots. Visitors can also pay for parking via text or online through a QR code.Pearl officials have no indication whether the development will extend its free parking further into the summer.