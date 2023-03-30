San Antonio's Pearl complex extends free parking

The extension will apply to all Pearl surface parking lots until June 30.

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 2:46 pm

For those looking to park in the lots Friday-Sunday, the first 30 minutes of parking will be free at 281 North, 281 South, Greyson, or West lots.
Nick Simonite, courtesy of Pearl
For those looking to park in the lots Friday-Sunday, the first 30 minutes of parking will be free at 281 North, 281 South, Greyson, or West lots.
San Antonio's Pearl complex has extended its free parking hours until June 30.

The extension will apply to all Pearl surface parking lots, according to an announcement on the retail and restaurant complex's website. Pearl visitors parking in the 281 North, 281 South, Greyson or West lots can park for free, Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After 2 p.m., a $3 fee is required.

For those looking to park in the lots Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, the first 30 minutes of parking will be free at 281 North, 281 South, Greyson, or West lots.  After 30 minutes, visitors are on the hook for a $10 parking fee.

Both the Riverwest and Norwell lots will include free two-hour parking Friday, Saturday and Sunday. After two hours, visitors will need to pony up a $10 parking fee.

Pay stations are available at both of the establishment’s 281 lots. Visitors can also pay for parking via text or online through a QR code.

Pearl officials have no indication whether the development will extend its free parking further into the summer.

