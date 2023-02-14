San Antonio's Pearl complex scraps biergarten plans for upcoming Stable Hall music venue

Courtesy Rendering / Clayton Korte
Stable Hall, a new music venue at the historic Pearl Stables, will open in December.
San Antonio's Pearl complex has shifted plans for its forthcoming music hall
, revealing that an outdoor biergarten is no longer part of the concept, the San Antonio Business Journal reports
The music venue — dubbed Stable Hall — was originally set to open this spring. The project would transform the old Pearl Stable event facility into a performance space with capacity for 1,000 guests. Stable Hall also was expected to include an outdoor biergarten servingTexas and European beer and German street food.
With the new change in plans, however, the exterior area will become another public green space, Pearl officials told the SABJ .
Courtesy Rendering / Clayton Korte
The Stable Hall Biergarten was originally expected to open this spring.
“After exploring everything, we just decided to focus on the interior space, on music,” Elizabeth Fauerso — CEO of Potluck Hospitality
, which oversees culinary development within the complex — told the Business Journal
. “Because of how historic the building is, we wanted to preserve the public space around it.”
The revamp, announced last March, includes the addition of floor seating and a curved balcony in the former Pearl Stable, offering uninterrupted stage views. Pearl officials also said the venue would include state-of-the-art acoustics and lighting design, a draped jewel-box stage and top-of-the-line greenroom facilities.
Fauerso told the SABJ
that Stable Hall will open in December and begin booking touring acts in 2024. Its unveiling is expected to include a showcase of live music featuring a mix of artists and genres representative of the San Antonio area.
