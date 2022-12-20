San Antonio's Pearl complex to host 8th annual Chanukah celebration Wednesday, Dec. 21

The free event will offer traditional Chanukah music, kosher foods and a menorah lighting.

By on Tue, Dec 20, 2022 at 1:22 pm

click to enlarge The Pearl's menorah will be on display until Dec. 26. - Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
The Pearl's menorah will be on display until Dec. 26.
Downtown retail and dining complex The Pearl is holding its 8th Annual Chanukah celebration this Wednesday.

The free event, which runs 6-8 p.m., will feature traditional Chanukah music, kosher foods and a menorah lighting. Rabbi Eli Block and Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be on hand to give remarks. The gathering is organized in conjunction with Block, Young & Jewish San Antonio, musician Yaakov Chesed and chef Jason Goldblum.

The Pearl's menorah is on display beneath the shade structure that’s hosted large-scale installations including Martha Martinez-Flores’ Strong Mujer mural, which debuted in March. The menorah remain on display until Dec. 26.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

Nina uses nearly 20 years of experience in the foodservice industry to tell the stories of movers and shakers in the food scene in San Antonio. She enjoys writing about industry-specific challenges, victories and everything in between.
Read More about Nina Rangel

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio's iHeartMedia will pay $65,000 to settle claim it aired misleading Google phone ads

By Sanford Nowlin

Radio company iHeartMedia is headquartered in San Antonio.

Texas man dies after dancing atop moving 18-wheeler, police say

By Michael Karlis

The man's sister told the that he struggled with mental health issues including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

FDA recalls H-E-B dry cat food made in November, cites possible salmonella contamination

By Nina Rangel

A small kitten takes a break from a meal.

Texas lead the nation in anti-LGBTQ+ protests staged at drag performances this year

By Michael Karlis

Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre to counter a protest by an armed militia group.

Also in News

U.S. Supreme Court allows rapid removal of migrants to continue as legal challenge plays out

By Uriel J García and Alex Nguyen, The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of migrants wait in line along the banks of the Rio Grande to seek asylum in the U.S. on Dec. 12.

Texas lead the nation in anti-LGBTQ+ protests staged at drag performances this year

By Michael Karlis

Pro-LGBTQ+ demonstrators assemble outside San Antonio's Aztec Theatre to counter a protest by an armed militia group.

FDA recalls H-E-B dry cat food made in November, cites possible salmonella contamination

By Nina Rangel

A small kitten takes a break from a meal.

Federal government offers free COVID-19 tests again, just in time for winter holidays

By Allison Babka, CityBeat Cincinnati

USPS will soon resume delivery of at-home COVID-19 tests.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us