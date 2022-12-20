San Antonio's Pearl complex to host 8th annual Chanukah celebration Wednesday, Dec. 21

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / The Pearl
The Pearl's menorah will be on display until Dec. 26.
Downtown retail and dining complex The Pearl is holding its 8th Annual Chanukah celebration this Wednesday.
The free event, which runs 6-8 p.m., will feature traditional Chanukah music, kosher foods and a menorah lighting. Rabbi Eli Block and Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be on hand to give remarks. The gathering is organized in conjunction with Block, Young & Jewish San Antonio
, musician Yaakov Chesed and chef Jason Goldblum.
The Pearl's menorah is on display beneath the shade structure that’s hosted large-scale installations including Martha Martinez-Flores’ Strong Mujer mural
, which debuted in March. The menorah remain on display until Dec. 26.
