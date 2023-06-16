San Antonio's public swimming pools open just in time to beat the summer heat

click to enlarge Instagram / saparksandrec City pools are open until mid-August or into September, depending on the location.

Nearly two dozen free public pools in San Antonio will open for the summer season this Saturday with expanded hours and earlier swim times at select locations, according to city officials.



The 23 city pools will be open six days a week, including weekends. Closure days will vary depending on location.



The pools will remain open until mid-August or into September, depending on the location, according to details shared by the city. Roosevelt Park pool will open later this summer, while the San Antonio Natatorium, 1403 Cesar E. Chavez, is open year-round.

“Our city’s outdoor pools and splash pads are a great way for our community to stay cool this summer,” Director of Parks and Recreation Homer Garcia III said in a media statement.

click to enlarge Screenshot / COSA media release 23 San Antonio area public pools will open June 17