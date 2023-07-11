Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

San Antonio's recreational opportunities are average at best, according to study

Even though the Alamo City relies on tourism for its economy, researchers found its parks lacking and bristled at its summer heat.

By on Tue, Jul 11, 2023 at 9:25 am

While San Antonio is big on tourism, a new report dinged the city's entertainment options based on its weather and park quality.
Shutterstock / Sean Pavone
While San Antonio is big on tourism, a new report dinged the city's entertainment options based on its weather and park quality.
While known for its tourist economy, San Antonio's only the middle of the pack among the nation's 100 biggest cities when it comes to both indoor and outdoor recreation, according to a new study.

An analysis by personal finance site WalletHub ranked San Antonio at No. 39 for indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities. Researchers used factors including park quality and weather to rate outdoor recreation options and the number of venues such as movie theaters and music clubs to rate indoor amenities.

Not surprisingly, Las Vegas topped the list. The entertainment mecca's abundance of casinos, public land and theaters aided in its positioning. Meanwhile, Austin ranked slightly above San Antonio, taking the No. 34 spot.

San Antonio fared best in the study's Entertainment and Recreational Facilities category, where it ranked 25th, surpassing Texas cities including Arlington and Lubbock.

However, the Alamo City's low park quality and scorching hot summers hurt its outdoor recreation score, contributed to its overall mid-tier ranking, according to researchers.

