San Antonio's recreational opportunities are average at best, according to study

An analysis by personal finance site WalletHub ranked San Antonio at No. 39 for indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities. Researchers used factors including park quality and weather to rate outdoor recreation options and the number of venues such as movie theaters and music clubs to rate indoor amenities.
Not surprisingly, Las Vegas topped the list. The entertainment mecca's abundance of casinos, public land and theaters aided in its positioning. Meanwhile, Austin ranked slightly above San Antonio, taking the No. 34 spot.
San Antonio fared best in the study's Entertainment and Recreational Facilities category, where it ranked 25th, surpassing Texas cities including Arlington and Lubbock.
However, the Alamo City's low park quality and scorching hot summers hurt its outdoor recreation score, contributed to its overall mid-tier ranking, according to researchers.
