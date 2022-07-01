TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

San Antonio’s Sexology Institute burglarized, asking for help identifying the thieves

The Institute’s physical and online shops will be closed this weekend to 'recover, rebuild and heal.'

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 12:14 pm

Burglars hit San Antonio’s Sexology Institute twice on Thursday. - FACEBOOK / SEXOLOGY INSTITUTE
Facebook / Sexology Institute
Burglars hit San Antonio’s Sexology Institute twice on Thursday.
A trio of burglars broke into San Antonio’s Sexology Institute Thursday, swiping more than $20,000 in adult toys, antique items, vibrators, clothing and lube.

What a bunch of dicks, right?

The Southtown institution is now asking the community to help identify the suspects, who wore masks and gloves when they ransacked the property.

On Friday morning, the Sexology Institute shared surveillance video of two separate break-ins. The first showed the men force open the door in the early hours of Thursday morning and making off with many items. The second shows them return later in the day to expand their haul.
“In this video you'll see the men and the getaway truck,” the Friday post read. “The truck seems to be a 2006 black-primed Chevy Silverado. If y’all recognize these men, the truck, or see any of our stolen items on Facebook Marketplace or local flea markets, please let us know.”

The Sexology Institute’s physical and online shops will be closed this weekend to “recover, rebuild and heal,” the post added.

The shop posted photos online to show the extent of damage and merchandise stolen. - FACEBOOK / SEXOLOGY INSTITUTE
Facebook / Sexology Institute
The shop posted photos online to show the extent of damage and merchandise stolen.

The Sexology Institute, 707 S. Saint Mary’s St., opened in 2015, offering sex education and coaching for adults — couples and singles alike — who struggle with intimacy issues and other sex-related topics. Its shop offers an assortment of lingerie, pajamas, toys and other intimate items.

The business is accepting donations via its Square site to help it reopen.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

San Antonio developer wants to build baseball stadium downtown

By Michael Karlis

Development company Weston Urban has its sights on another downtown project, this time involving a potential sports facility.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

By Sanford Nowlin

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.

San Antonio mayor and public library stand up against censorship as book bans increase in Texas

By Noah Alcala Bach

Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks Wednesday about the Freedom to Read campaign.

Also in News

Texas board rejects proposal from group to call slavery 'involuntary relocation' in public schools

By Michael Karlis

In 2015, the curriculum taught in Texas school's made headlines after it was discovered that Africa Slaves were referred to as "workers" in a history textbook.

Elmo slams Ted Cruz in Stephen Colbert clip, singing about the far-right senator's 'chin full of pubes'

By Sanford Nowlin

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (right) is learning that muppets can clap back.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Supreme Court rules Biden administration can end “remain in Mexico” policy, sending case back to a Texas court

By Uriel J. García, The Texas Tribune

Asylum-seekers gathered at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juárez in February 2020. The group sought entry into the United States after learning that a federal court had blocked the Trump administration’s “remain in Mexico” policy.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us