San Antonio’s Sexology Institute burglarized, asking for help identifying the thieves

What a bunch of dicks, right?
The Southtown institution is now asking the community to help identify the suspects, who wore masks and gloves when they ransacked the property.
On Friday morning, the Sexology Institute shared surveillance video of two separate break-ins. The first showed the men force open the door in the early hours of Thursday morning and making off with many items. The second shows them return later in the day to expand their haul.
“In this video you'll see the men and the getaway truck,” the Friday post read. “The truck seems to be a 2006 black-primed Chevy Silverado. If y’all recognize these men, the truck, or see any of our stolen items on Facebook Marketplace or local flea markets, please let us know.”
The Sexology Institute’s physical and online shops will be closed this weekend to “recover, rebuild and heal,” the post added.
The Sexology Institute, 707 S. Saint Mary’s St., opened in 2015, offering sex education and coaching for adults — couples and singles alike — who struggle with intimacy issues and other sex-related topics. Its shop offers an assortment of lingerie, pajamas, toys and other intimate items.
The business is accepting donations via its Square site to help it reopen.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.