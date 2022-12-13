San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas to add new roller coaster, E-sports gaming center

Plans also include adding 11 additional rides to Fiesta Texas' existing water park.

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 3:29 pm

click to enlarge Six Flags officials unveiled new rides and features during a fan event on Tuesday. - Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
Instagram / sixflagsfiestatexas
Six Flags officials unveiled new rides and features during a fan event on Tuesday.
San Antonio's Six Flags Fiesta Texas has shared plans for major upgrades including what it's calling a first-of-its-kind single-track roller coaster and the theme park's first E-sports gaming center.

Company brass made the announcement Tuesday during Fiesta Texas' annual fan event, detailing plans that also call for an expansion of its on-site water park. The water park will add 11 new individual slides and raft rides in time for the summer season, official said.

The new roller coaster will feature two dueling trains running parallel to each other in a race to the finish line. Officials said they plan to unveil a name and theme for the coaster sometime next year.

The park's new gaming complex will feature state-of-the-art computer equipment. It's coming online as E-sports — multiplayer competitive video games — pick up popularity, sometimes drawing thousands of spectators to tournaments.

