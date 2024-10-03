San Antonio's 'Skeleton House' returns for a fourth year

The "Skeleton House" display returned Tuesday with the bony decorations arranged in the front yard as if they're unpacking boxes, presumably from the attic. The arrangement of the skeletons frequently changes each spooky season, and as of Wednesday, the display had already changed twice.
The Skeleton House tradition started in October 2020 when the Dinote family began setting up humorous yard displays full of skeletal figures, changing them day-today in the sunup to Halloween.
On Wednesday, the skeletons were spotted holding court the front lawn. One skeleton was outfitted as a judge with a gavel and robe.
"All rise, court is in session. People vs Mr. Mourning for disruption of the peace," a photo of the scene posted on Facebook said, "Judge NoBonesAboutIt presiding. Jurors… line up!!"
By Thursday, a skeleton dressed as Theodore Shackleford was posed to deliver a scolding to a monkey skeleton.
"George!!! We don't TP the Skeleton House San Antonio," a photo of the scene posted on social media said.
Those too scared to venture to the Skeleton House for an up-close look can keep up with the skeletons shenanigans by following the home's official Facebook page.
