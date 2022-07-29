San Antonio's Tobin Center holding free, family-friendly open house first weekend in August

The circus-themed open house will feature pop-up musical performances, building tours and more.

By on Fri, Jul 29, 2022 at 3:37 pm

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts' upcoming open house will be a family friendly event. - Instagram / safilm
Instagram / safilm
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts' upcoming open house will be a family friendly event.
The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will throw open its doors Sunday, Aug. 7 for a free, circus-themed open house offering music and entertainment for all ages.

The family friendly event will include pop-up ballet, jazz and opera performances as well as magicians and circus acts. Kids can partake in a scavenger hunt to win prizes and indulge in free face painting and balloon animals.

During the open house, the Tobin crew will conduct guided tours that offer a glimpse of the state-of-the-art venue’s award-winning architecture. Attendees also will have access to discounts on certain upcoming shows, offered with no service fees.

The festivities will run 2-6 p.m. at the downtown performance space located at 100 Auditorium Circle. Parking at the Tobin Center garage, 227 4th Street, is free for the event.

