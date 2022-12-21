San Antonio's VIA Metropolitan Transit warns winter weather could cause delays, detours

Instagram / metro_via_transit
A VIA bus at the corner of Cypress and San Pedro streets in San Antonio.
VIA Metropolitan Transit officials are warning travelers that the region's pending freeze
could slow down service later this week.
Bus, VIAtrans and VIA Link services will continue to operate as long as it's safe to do so, and no service disruptions are planned at this point, officials added. If VIA needs to change routes or schedules due to icy weather, it will announce those on social media, its website and through local news outlets.
Riders using VIA to travel to or from any one of the city’s seven warming centers
can do so fare-free starting this Thursday. The free ride offer will apply as long as the warming centers remain open.
