Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

San Antonio's VIA one step closer to building Advanced Rapid Transit corridor

Federal environmental regulators gave VIA the green light to proceed on its airport-to-south of downtown transit project.

By on Wed, May 10, 2023 at 1:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge VIA's proposed North/South corridor would transport passengers from San Antonio International Airport to downtown using all-electric busses, and is estimated to cost $320 million. - Courtesy of VIA Metropolitan Transit
Courtesy of VIA Metropolitan Transit
VIA's proposed North/South corridor would transport passengers from San Antonio International Airport to downtown using all-electric busses, and is estimated to cost $320 million.
San Antonio is one step closer to having rapid transit corridor after federal environmental regulators ruled that VIA Metropolitan Transit's plans wouldn't violate pollution standards, transportation authority officials said Wednesday.

If constructed, the VIA's Advanced Rapid Transit (ART) project would be the region's first rapid transit corridor, connecting San Antonio International Airport to Mission Concepcion south of downtown, they also said.

All-electric buses would serve the 12-mile route, ferrying passengers in designated center lanes. The corridor would include stops at 27 new transit stations, including North Star Mall, San Antonio College and Brackenridge High School, among others.

"This is a major milestone in the journey to deliver on our commitment to this community, which said 'yes' to investing in transit improvements," VIA President and CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said in an emailed statement. "I'm proud of the team and the work done to ensure we proceed with a project designed to minimize environmental impact and provide new, modern options to connect more people to opportunity."

VIA's federal approval means that the municipal transit authority is one step closer to securing the $100 million in federal funding necessary to complete the project, which is estimated to cost $320 million in total.

VIA hopes to open the ART corridor open to riders by 2027.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Lawyer in Kendall Batchelor trial files for last-minute venue change, citing 'negative' press coverage

By Michael Karlis

Kendall Batchelor (left) is the daughter of San Antonio businessman Ken Batchelor, who once operated Ken Batchelor Cadillac.

Analysis: San Antonio schools offering Stop the Bleed training to kids is disturbing but necessary

By Nina Rangel

Stop The Bleed workshop literature, practice gauze and tourniquet.

Documents raise questions about Alamo Trust's buyout talks with San Antonio bar Moses Rose's

By Michael Karlis

Downtown drinking spot Moses Rose's Hideout has been at the center of an eminent domain dispute.

San Antonio among the best U.S. cities for paranormal encounters, study says

By Michael Karlis

Downtown’s Emily Morgan Hotel is purported to be haunted.

Also in News

Texas House leaves bill raising age limit for assault rifle purchases off agenda, dooming it to fail

By Sanford Nowlin

Families of Uvalde shooting victims join State Sen. Roland Gutierrez as he introduces gun control legislation earlier this session.

For a Texan who wants to build bridges in Congress, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales has burned quite a few

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, gives an interview in his office at Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on April 28. Credit: Eric Lee for The Texas Tribune

Texas House expels Bryan Slaton, first member ousted since 1927

By Robert Downen, The Texas Tribune

Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on the House floor at the Capitol on April 18.

Survey: 37% of U.S. couples feel stressed when discussing finances

By Nina Rangel

Only about 16% of couples surveyed feel they’re financially compatible with their spouse.
More

Digital Issue

May 3, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us