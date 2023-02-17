San Antonio's Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes to make canoes, kayaks available for rent

click to enlarge Courtesy / The Expedition School Outdoor enthusiasts use the Expedition School's gear on the water in Austin.

A new partnership between San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department and outdoor-education service the Expedition School aims to put more people on the water at Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes.



The program, scheduled to launch this spring, will allow visitors to the two city-operated recreational areas to rent watercraft including canoes and stand-up paddle boards along with single and tandem kayaks. The rentals will be available on-site at both lake.