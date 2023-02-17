San Antonio's Woodlawn and Elmendorf lakes to make canoes, kayaks available for rent

The program, scheduled to launch this spring, will allow visitors to the two city-operated recreational areas to rent watercraft including canoes and stand-up paddle boards along with single and tandem kayaks. The rentals will be available on-site at both lake.
All rental costs will go toward the Expedition School's community programs, according to city officials.
The Expedition School began in 2006 and was the first to bring stand-up paddle boarding to the city of Austin's recreational facilities. The program focuses on top-notch outdoor education and experience to all age groups.
"The Expedition School is more than a kayak rental vendor; they are community partners and environmental stewards who will provide accessible recreational opportunities and educational programming for our residents," San Antonio Parks and Rec Director Homer Garcia III said in an emailed statement.
According to The Expedition School's website rental prices include:
- Stand-up paddle boards: $20 per hour
- Kayaks: $15 per hour
- Tandem Kayaks: $20 per hour
- Canoes: $25 per hour
- Canoe classes, tours and lessons: start at $50 for 2 hour minimum
