Santa Wemby, Dan Patrick: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Elf Louise Christmas Project
Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project.
This week's most-read stories were dominated by things San Antonio loves — the Spurs, HGTV host Kim Wolfe and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes among them — as well as things we're intrigued by, such as the enigmatic Fred's Fish Fry chain.
Plenty of folks also checked out stories on a pair of Texas politicians whose conduct repulses a large share of the Alamo City population: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
So, catch up on what you missed below, and settle in for a mixed-nuts style assortment of pre-holiday news.
10.
9.
8.
7.
6.
5.
4.
3.
2.
1.