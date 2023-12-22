LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Santa Wemby, Dan Patrick: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

Lots of folks also checked out a viral clip of a San Antonio Spurs fan who couldn't hit the basket when it mattered.

By on Fri, Dec 22, 2023 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project. - Courtesy Photo / Elf Louise Christmas Project
Courtesy Photo / Elf Louise Christmas Project
Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project.
This week's most-read stories were dominated by things San Antonio loves — the Spurs, HGTV host Kim Wolfe and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes among them — as well as things we're intrigued by, such as the enigmatic Fred's Fish Fry chain.

Plenty of folks also checked out stories on a pair of Texas politicians whose conduct repulses a large share of the Alamo City population: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

So, catch up on what you missed below, and settle in for a mixed-nuts style assortment of pre-holiday news.

10. San Antonio fave Anjelah Johnson-Reyes gets into holiday spirit with Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane

9. Official Fred's Fish Fry jerseys now on sale at San Antonio chain's corporate HQ

8. Federal funding dwindles for San Antonio's Migrant Resource Center

7. Judge orders Ken Paxton to answer questions under oath in whistleblower suit

6. San Antonio native Kim Wolfe's HGTV series returns for second season

5. Video appears to show Texas Guard troops on border ignoring woman's cries for help

4. Study: Dallas Cowboys' Rowdy the least popular NFL mascot

3. San Antonio Spurs' Wembanyama delivers gifts to West Side kids

2. Assclown of the Year: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is an utter embarrassment to Texas

1. Clip of San Antonio Spurs fan's dismal basket-shooting contest goes viral

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

