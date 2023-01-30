Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio smashes viewership and revenue records

This year's Royal Rumble was was both the most-viewed and highest-grossing iteration of the event in WWE history.

Mon, Jan 30, 2023

click to enlarge Logan Paul and Ricochet’s high-flying collision amassed 26.5 million views across the WWE's and Paul’s platforms, according to a news release from the wrestling organization. - Photo by Oscar Moreno
Photo by Oscar Moreno
Logan Paul and Ricochet’s high-flying collision amassed 26.5 million views across the WWE's and Paul’s platforms, according to a news release from the wrestling organization.
With the numbers now tallied, looks like the WWE Royal Rumble in San Antonio had a more forceful impact than Logan Paul's and Ricochet's midair collision during their bout.

Saturday's Rumble — which packed more than 51,000 people into San Antonio's largest sports facility — was both the most-viewed and highest-grossing iteration of the event in WWE history, according to a company news release.

Beyond that, the event set an all-time WWE gate record at more than $7.7 million, blowing past the previous one set in 2017, according to the release. What's more, the spectacle broke all-time merchandise (up 135% compared to 2022) and sponsorship (up nearly 200% compared to 2022) records.

And then there were the social media numbers.

Roman Reigns-Sami Zayn videos garnered upward of 20 million views across platforms, according to the WWE release, while Reigns' Tik Tok account, launched in conjunction with the event, drew 100,000 followers in its first 24 hours.

The Royal Rumble is one of several high-profile events scheduled for this spring at the Alamodome. The facility is hosting the Vargas vs. Foster Showtime Boxing bout on Feb. 11, the return of XFL Feb. 19 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers May 17.

