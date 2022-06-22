Second San Antonio Starbucks store in a week votes to join union

click to enlarge
Twitter / @SATXSBWU
Workers at the downtown Starbucks at Houston and St. Mary's streets celebrate their organizing win.
A second San Antonio Starbucks in a week has voted for union representation as a nationwide organizing push continues to sweep the coffee chain.
Workers at the downtown location at Houston and St. Mart's streets voted 13-0 Tuesday in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United, according to a tweet from the union's local chapter
. A week prior, staff at the Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road store voted 10-6
for representation, becoming the first Alamo City Starbucks to join the union.
Starbucks officials were unavailable for immediate comment Wednesday morning.
Tuesday's vote also came as workers at Starbucks' outlet at Interstate 35 and Walnut Avenue in New Braunfels sent a letter to company officials
announcing plans to seek union representation.
"We love our jobs, we love what we do, and, for that reason, we want to be an active part improving our experience working with Starbucks," said the letter signed by seven store employees.
So far, workers at more than 300 Starbucks locations across the country have voted to unionize.
Organizers have complained that company management is retaliating against workers who seek representation, and federal labor officials last month filed a complaint accusing management of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York. Starbucks has denied those claims.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.