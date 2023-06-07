VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Security wait a San Antonio's airport is the second-shortest in the nation, study says

San Antonio moved from eighth to second since last year, according to the analysis.

By on Wed, Jun 7, 2023 at 1:51 pm

click to enlarge San Antonio International Airport improved its average wait for a security check by about five minutes, according to a new report. - City of San Antonio
City of San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport improved its average wait for a security check by about five minutes, according to a new report.
Say what you will about San Antonio's airport. Sometimes being tiny has its advantages.

A new study by luggage-storage service Bounce ranked San Antonio International second in the U.S. for having a short security wait time. The average wait to dump one's belongings into plastic tubs and be subjected to an x-ray in the Alamo City is just six minutes, six seconds, according to the company.

“San Antonio has moved from eighth to second since last year, seeing its average wait time shrink by around five minutes,” the report noted.

New York's John F. Kennedy Airport had the nation's longest wait time at 22 minutes, 48 seconds, while Baltimore/Washington Airport in Maryland had the shortest at four minutes even, Bounce's analysis shows.

San Antonio airport honcho Jesus Saenz credited teamwork for getting passengers through the wait so quickly.

"We hear it all the time, that our airport is fast and easy to fly in and out of," Saenz said in a statement. "So much of that is because of the collaboration we see from our security, police force and of course our canine teams too.”

That said, we'd wager the size of the airport also plays at least a small role in our bragging rights.

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

