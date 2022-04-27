Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Selena Quintanilla, Walter Mercado honored in exhibit at Smithsonian Museum of American History

Some of their personal items will be part of a permanent pop culture exhibit.

By on Wed, Apr 27, 2022 at 4:26 pm

Selena Quintanilla performs at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards hosted at the Alamodome. - INSTAGRAM / SELENAQOFFICIAL
Instagram / selenaqofficial
Selena Quintanilla performs at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards hosted at the Alamodome.
Latinx icons Selena Quintanilla and Walter Mercado will be included in a permanent pop culture exhibit at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History that will debut December 9.

The leather jacket Quintanilla donned at the 1994 Tejano Music Awards — hosted at San Antonio's Alamodome — and a cape worn by TV astrologer Walter Mercado will both be included in a pop culture exhibit at the Washington, D.C. museum.

Quintanilla wore the leather jacket over a bustier paired with jeans at the event, where she performed her hit “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” Other items include a pair of sneakers worn by Fred Rogers on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and guitars owned by musicians Prince, Jose Feliciano, Toby Keith and Paul Simon.
“The power of American entertainment lies in the rich diversity and power of its voices. For generations, entertainers and athletes have used their platforms to reveal and respond to the nation’s many struggles, challenge injustice and create change,” museum Director Anthea M. Hartig said in a press statement. “As the nation’s flagship and largest history museum, we are poised to help audiences better understand the value, role and influence of entertainment as most broadly defined.”

According to a news release, the new 7,200-square-foot bilingual exhibit is the institution's first exploration of entertainment history.

About The Author

nrangel

Nina Rangel

More
