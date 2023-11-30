LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Self-proclaimed 'girlfriend' of Uvalde shooter charged with making terroristic threats

The 19-year-old threatened to kill a Uvalde mayoral candidate and shoot up a high school, according to media reports based on court documents.

By on Thu, Nov 30, 2023 at 11:59 am

click to enlarge The suspect also claimed to have helped plan the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, authorities said. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
The suspect also claimed to have helped plan the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, authorities said.
The self-proclaimed “girlfriend” of the Robb Elementary School mass shooter was arrested in Puerto Rico last week for making terroristic threats against the Uvalde community, according to media reports.

Court records obtained by NEWS4SA show that 19-year-old Victoria Gabriela Rodriguez-Morales has made violent threats against the Uvalde community since 2018 and that she's also claimed to be the school shooter's girlfriend.

Rodriguez-Morales, who previously lived in Uvalde, was held in a Texas juvenile detention center from 2018 until May 2020 for sending emails saying she planned to shoot up schools and kill public officials, teachers and students, KSAT reports.

Rodriguez-Morales and her family relocated to Puerto Rico upon her release from juvenile detention, according to KSAT. However, after the relocation she continued to make menacing comments on social media and send intimidating emails under the account “schoolshooter8[email protected],” the TV station reports, citing court documents.

In one email sent to Uvalde CISD on Oct. 25, Rodriguez-Morales threatened to kill Kimberly Mata-Rubio — a Uvalde mayoral candidate who lost her 10-year-old daughter at Robb — if she was elected into the office, KSAT reports.

Rodriguez-Morales also wrote in a social media post that she'd helped plan the school shooting, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, according to the station. However, she said her late boyfriend carried out the massacre without her, records also show.

Beyond that, Rodriguez-Morales threatened to shoot up Uvalde High School and Texas A&M University on the game-streaming website Kick, KSAT also reports.

Prosecutors have requested that Rodriguez-Morales remain in custody while awaiting her court appearance. The judge will have until Dec. 12 to decide her pretrial detention status.

