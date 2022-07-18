Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas says Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage 'clearly wrong'

Cruz's remarks about same-sex marriage echo sentiments shared by Texas AG Ken Paxton in June.

Mon, Jul 18, 2022 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge Ted Cruz made headlines last month for expressing concern that Elmo from Sesame Street had received a COVID-19 vaccine. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Ted Cruz made headlines last month for expressing concern that Elmo from Sesame Street had received a COVID-19 vaccine.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is again making headlines, this time for saying that the 2015 Supreme Court's Obergefell v. Hodges ruling, which legalized same-sex marriage was "clearly wrong" and should be reconsidered.

"I think that decision was clearly wrong when it was decided," Texas' junior Republican senator said Sunday during his podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz. "It was the court overreaching."

He continued: "Obergefell, like Roe v. Wade, ignored two centuries of our nation's history. Marriage was always an issue that was left to the states. We saw states before Obergefell; some states were moving to allow gay marriage, other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting."

The Harvard Law School graduate appears to have forgotten other Supreme Court cases such as Loving v. Virginia, which legalized interracial marriage and serves as an example of the court intervening in state marriage laws.

Even so, Cruz's views on Obergefell appear to echo those of fell conservative grandstander Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. In June, Paxton said he would defend reinstating the Lone Star State's sodomy law during an interview on NewsNation, a streaming-only news service.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas also said courts should reconsider the 2015 ruling and access to contraceptives in a concurring opinion on the court's ruling on Roe. v. Wade.

Tags:

