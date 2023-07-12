Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Sen. Ted Cruz rails against air fryers spying on Americans during Tuesday speech

'I don’t think the American people want their air fryer spying on them,' the Texas Republican said during a floor speech.

By on Wed, Jul 12, 2023 at 11:28 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Under the bipartisan Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, manufacturers of internet-connected devices would be required to disclose whether the appliances have microphones or cameras. - Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Under the bipartisan Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act, manufacturers of internet-connected devices would be required to disclose whether the appliances have microphones or cameras.
Paranoid much, Ted?

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Tuesday delivered a speech on the Senate floor encouraging his colleagues to support a bill that would require companies to inform the public if the household appliances they manufacture are prying into buyers' private lives.

“I don’t think the American people want their air fryer spying on them,” Cruz said. “And at a minimum, they have a right to know if their air fryer is spying on them.”

A ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, Cruz was seeking unanimous consent to pass his Informing Consumers about Smart Devices Act. If passed, the bill would require manufacturers of Internet-connected devices to disclose to consumers whether the products have microphones or cameras.

“But with any technological advancement, there can be trade-offs. And for smart devices, one of the potential trade-offs is our privacy,” Cruz said during his speech. “In Texas, we become very aware of that cost. The past few years, smart thermostats have allowed electric companies to control the temperature in your own home from afar in the name of conserving energy. Furthermore, a lot of Americans don’t realize or expect that the growing number of smart household devices and appliances have cameras on them, and microphones that can surreptitiously record families and transmit data.”

Although the bill has won support from Democrats including Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul rejected Cruz’s request for unanimous consent.

Air fryers are just the latest electronic device that has come under Cruz's recent scrutiny.

During an episode of his podcast last month, the senator argued that Democrats are trying to remove AM radios in cars to silence right-wing talk shows.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Judge reprimands San Marcos for purging records related to 'Trump Train' lawsuit

By Sanford Nowlin

Video shared on Twitter shows Trump supporters harassing a Biden campaign bus along a stretch of I-35 near San Marcos in 2020.

Texas bans homeowners’ associations from discriminating against renters who receive federal housing aid

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

Clouds roll through the sky over the Providence Creek Village neighborhood in Providence Village on June 30, 2022.

Mexican governor pleads with TxDOT to consider San Antonio-Monterrey train

By Michael Karlis

The plan would connect the seventh largest city in the U.S. to Mexico's hub of advanced industry, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.

Sriracha shortage sparks sky-high prices on San Antonio's Facebook Marketplace

By Brandon Rodriguez

Huy Fong Food's Sriracha sits among other sauces on a tray.

Also in News

San Antonio congressmen file bill to bolster military childcare

By Michael Karlis

U.S. troops march during a training exercise.

Mexican governor pleads with TxDOT to consider San Antonio-Monterrey train

By Michael Karlis

The plan would connect the seventh largest city in the U.S. to Mexico's hub of advanced industry, according to Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia.

Sriracha shortage sparks sky-high prices on San Antonio's Facebook Marketplace

By Brandon Rodriguez

Huy Fong Food's Sriracha sits among other sauces on a tray.

Bad Bunny's 'Titi Me Pregunto' are Texas' most searched-for song lyrics, study finds

By Brandon Rodriguez

The lyrics to Latin artist Bad Bunny's hit song "Titi Me Pregunto" were most frequently searched for in states with large Hispanic populations, including Arizona, Florida, and Texas.
More

Digital Issue

June 28, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us