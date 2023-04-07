Serial Killer Rumors, School Voucher Bill: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

While a story looking at online speculation about a possible Austin serial killer was our most-read article, lots of folks read up on school vouchers as well.

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 11:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll. - Shutterstock / Kelly Jobe
Shutterstock / Kelly Jobe
More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.
Austin news doesn't always move the needle for San Antonio readers — unless, apparently, it involves wild-ass online rumors about a deranged serial killer.

This week's most-read Current story, far and away, was a piece looking at the capital city's online panic about a potential killer stalking the area around Lake Lady Bird. The internet chatter percolated over the weekend after police pulled the body of a man out of the lake — the second such retrieval in a month's time.

In a statement, Austin police explained that the recent deaths, along with others at Lady Bird Lake, are most likely the result of alcohol and easy access to the water, but that didn't stop Austinites from giving the trusty rumor machine a vigorous crank.

San Antonio readers apparently couldn't resist rubbernecking.

Meanwhile, three of the Current's other most-read stories look at the school voucher bill Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is crisscrossing the state to promote. Experts argue the legislation would defund public schools while prompting an explosion of substandard private campuses — something reported in other states.

As one of the stories notes, the Texas House of Representatives floated a budget amendment that would bar the state from spending taxpayer money on private education, creating a major hurdle for the bill. That measure was approved Thursday on a bipartisan vote. Sorry, Greg.

10. Study ranks Texas among the nation's least-educated states

9. Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

8. San Antonio and Texas politicians react to former president Donald Trump's arraignment

7. San Antonio mayor's anti-Prop A stand a U-turn from prior support for cite and release, critic charges

6. Texans accounted for major share of New Mexico's $300 million in legal cannabis sales

5. Abbott's voucher plan may win with some GOP voters, but experts say it's a loser for Texas students

4. San Antonio-based USAA slashes 475 more jobs, citing economic worries

3. Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill faces new roadblock in Texas House

2. Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

1. Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

By Michael Karlis

The chief of the security company is awaiting for additional surveillance footage before he comments on whether the bouncer's actions were justified.

As serial killer rumors swirl, Austin residents launch petition for lighting along waterfront

By Michael Karlis

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.

Lawmaker calls for investigation over video showing DPS officer push Uvalde shooting victim's mom

By Michael Karlis

Maite Rodriguez (pictured above) was attempting to pick up her son Caleb when the incident occurred.

Also in News

Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

By Michael Karlis

Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

As serial killer rumors swirl, Austin residents launch petition for lighting along waterfront

By Michael Karlis

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.

Abbott's voucher plan may win with some GOP voters, but experts say it's a loser for Texas students

By Michael Karlis

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a pro-voucher event held last month at the Texas Capitol.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us