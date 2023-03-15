Seven injured, one critically, after tree branch falls on guests at San Antonio Zoo

click to enlarge
Google Maps
San Antonio Zoo official described the incident as an "unfortunate accident."
Seven people were injured at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday afternoon when a large tree branch "unexpectedly broke and fell," KSAT reports.
Six of the injured were treated at the zoo before being brought to a local hospital as a precaution, MySA reports
. However, one person was transported to the hospital under a "Priority No. 1," which usually means their injuries are life threatening, the site also reports.
It's unclear what led the branch to break. However, San Antonio Zoo Marketing Vice President Hope Roth called it an "unfortunate accident," according to MySA.
The incident occurred during spring break, and screams could be heard in a video of the of the limb falling, MySA also reports.
