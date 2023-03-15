Seven injured, one critically, after tree branch falls on guests at San Antonio Zoo

Six of the injured were treated at the zoo before being brought to a local hospital as a precaution.

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge San Antonio Zoo official described the incident as an "unfortunate accident." - Google Maps
Google Maps
San Antonio Zoo official described the incident as an "unfortunate accident."
Seven people were injured at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday afternoon when a large tree branch "unexpectedly broke and fell," KSAT reports.

Six of the injured were treated at the zoo before being brought to a local hospital as a precaution, MySA reports. However, one person was transported to the hospital under a "Priority No. 1," which usually means their injuries are life threatening, the site also reports.

It's unclear what led the branch to break. However, San Antonio Zoo Marketing Vice President Hope Roth called it an "unfortunate accident," according to MySA.

The incident occurred during spring break, and screams could be heard in a video of the of the limb falling, MySA also reports.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Austin tech bro’s newsletter may have triggered collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, reports say

By Michael Karlis

Silicon Valley Bank's branches included this one in Austin.

Widow of man killed in San Antonio dog attack hires Thomas J. Henry, files $1 million lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Air Force Veteran Ramon Najera Jr. was killed on Feb. 24 after dogs escaped from a residence on the 2800 block of Delpa Street.

Although Moses Rose's owner wants $17 million, he valued bar at $527,000 in tax document

By Michael Karlis

Bar owner Vince Cantu turned down a $4 million that includes relocation assistance from the Alamo Trust for his property, arguing it's worth far more.

Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Also in News

Ted Cruz calling himself 'bestselling author' despite dropping $273,000 to buy his own books

By Sanford Nowlin

What's U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz frowning about this time?

Texas lawmaker's bill would block access to info on abortion pills online, ban discussing them

By Sanford Nowlin

No fan of free speech: State Rep. Steve Toth as filed a bill aimed at shutting down discussion of how to obtain abortion medication.

Cityscrapes: It's time for San Antonio to look back on Hemisfair '68 minus the mythology

By Heywood Sanders

The Tower of the Americas was built and owned by the city — with public dollars.

Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break

By Michael Karlis

The State Department wants U.S. citizens to reconsider travel to the popular Mexican Resort town of Puerto Vallarta.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us