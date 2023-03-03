Severe San Antonio thunderstorm and winds result in hail storm inside the Alamodome

City officials said strong blew the ice pellets into air vents on the Alamodome roof.

Uh…this is a first for me. Covering a semifinal game at the UIL State Girls Bball championship tournament and game had to be stopped with 5:35 left b/w Wagner & Liberty b/c hail came through the roof at the Alamodome ☔️😳 pic.twitter.com/zO5VoLTea8